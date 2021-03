MPD responded to the Home Depot on Old Fort Pkwy for reports of a possible bomb threat at 10:36 a.m. Monday, March 15.

A device labeled, ‘Pipe Bomb Geocache” was in the parking lot. K9 didn’t alert on any explosives. THP Bomb Squad x-rayed the item and rendered it safe. THP took possession of the item and will properly dispose of it.

Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity in which participants use GPS navigation to hide and find containers.

