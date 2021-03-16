Metro police officers will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint near Lebanon Pike and Andrew Jackson Parkway on the night of Wednesday, March 17, as part of the MNPD’s effort to enhance traffic safety in recognition that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and parties often involve excessive drinking.

The checkpoint will be staffed by the DUI Unit along with extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

In 2020, nearly 40% of fatal crashes in Davidson County involved impairment. Additionally, the department responded to 1000 crashes involving alcohol and/or drug impairment with more than 600 injuries as a result.