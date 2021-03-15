Reminder to all that Director of Schools Bill Spurlock is hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting TONIGHT at 6 p.m. via YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnX1NQrQTcw

It’s the year anniversary of the pandemic and our schools closing, and so Mr. Spurlock plans to review the past year and also talk about our plans moving forward. Parents can also learn about the upcoming free summer accelerated learning programs we will be offering, including how to register, and the meeting will showcase several of the programs we have in place to reach all students.

This meeting will be packed with useful information and we strongly encourage parents, employees and other community members to tune in. Again, the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.