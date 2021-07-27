Murfreesboro Police Looking for Suspects in Pickpocketing Case

Detectives need help identifying the people involved in a pickpocketing/fraudulent use of a credit card case.

The victim purchased an air conditioning unit from Lowe’s on July 21, and as he was loading it into his car, someone bumped into him, stealing his wallet.

The victim would later observe fraudulent purchases on his debit card, credit card, and Home Depot account for more than $500. Three men were captured on surveillance video using the Home Depot card.

If you can help detectives identify this group of people, please contact Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506 or email tips to [email protected].