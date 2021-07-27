A family member of 26-year-old Cody Dylan LaChance reported him missing on July 24, 2021. The family hasn’t seen or heard from him since July 22.

LaChance has been entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing person.

If you have seen Cody LaChance or know where he can be located, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513 or email tips to [email protected]