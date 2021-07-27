David Wade Gaither, age 49 of Murfreesboro died Saturday July 24, 2021. He loved the outdoors and had worked many jobs in his life.

David is survived by his wife, Margaret Clark Gaither; daughter, Kelsey Gaither; father, Jerry Gaither; brothers, JW and Brian Gaither.

Memorial Gathering will be 2:00PM to 4:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com