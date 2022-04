Murfreesboro police detectives are seeking the identity of a man as a person of interest in a stolen purse case.

On April 19, 2022, a woman left her purse in a shopping cart at Walmart on Joe. B. Jackson Pkwy. A short time later, an unidentified man took the purse, placed it in another shopping cart, and left the business in a van.

Any assistance with identifying this man would be appreciated. Please contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5562 or email tips to [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS