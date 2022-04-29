From A to Z Sports

His physical attributes weren’t the only thing that set Burks apart from the rest of the combine field. During his media availability, Burks really raised some eyebrows by telling stories about how he would hunt feral hogs in his youth.

While this might not sound surprising coming from somebody who grew up in rural Warren, AR, it wasn’t the hunting that made headlines. It was that he hunted these hogs with his bare hands, using only a knife.

“You have to go out there with dogs, and dogs go out and find them, and then we come up behind them and tackle them — take them down,” Burks explained.

While that does not necessarily sound like something teams would want their first-round pick doing in his free time, it does have some similarities to football.

“You have to game plan before you even go out there,” he said. “I wear gloves, but you have to put vests and everything on the dogs to prepare them so they don’t get hurt.”

Being an outdoorsman who also grew up hunting deer and fishing, landing with Tennessee might be a match made in football and outdoorsman heaven.

The Titans addressed one of its holes at the receiver position by trading for Robert Woods in March. However, with how explosive the offenses across the AFC have become this offseason, adding a player as skillful as Burks would make QB Ryan Tannehill’s life a whole lot easier.

