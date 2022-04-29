Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 8000 block of Minehead Drive at 7:11 pm last night.
Upon arrival, A-Shift SFD attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the outside wall and attic. The two occupants were not home at the time of the fire.
SFD fire investigator’s preliminary investigation indicates the cause and origin of the fire to be the grill, which had been used earlier in the evening and was stored against the structure.
“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants were unharmed and only temporarily displaced.”
Smyrna Fire Department encourages residents to review the National Fire Protection Association’s safety tips for grilling:
- Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors
- The grill should be placed at least 10 feet from the home and anything that can burn
- Keep children and pets at least three feet from the grill area
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill
- Never leave your grill unattended
- Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it
- If you use starter fluid with a charcoal grill, only use charcoal starter fluid; never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire
- If using a charcoal grill, let the coals completely cool before disposing of in a metal container