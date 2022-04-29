Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 8000 block of Minehead Drive at 7:11 pm last night.

Upon arrival, A-Shift SFD attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the outside wall and attic. The two occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

SFD fire investigator’s preliminary investigation indicates the cause and origin of the fire to be the grill, which had been used earlier in the evening and was stored against the structure.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants were unharmed and only temporarily displaced.”

Smyrna Fire Department encourages residents to review the National Fire Protection Association’s safety tips for grilling: