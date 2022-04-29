Today and tomorrow will see a slight chance of scattered showers followed by storms moving in tomorrow afternoon to evening.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.