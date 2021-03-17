MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department is pleased to announce the launch of a new and enhanced webpage. The webpage features a modern design, easy to use navigation, and offers tools to make it easier to find police-related resources online.

“The new webpage is designed with residents in mind,” said Police Chief Michael Bowen. “As we continue to advance community policing, the webpage provides better access and interactive experience for users.”

Public Information Officer Larry Flowers led a five-month webpage re-design with CivicPlus, the leading government website provider. The webpage has a cleaner look and better layout to help citizens navigate with ease and accessed by visiting www.murfreesborotn.gov/Police.

The new webpage allows Murfreesboro Police to increase its transparency, community engagement, and enhance communication between residents, the media, and the department.

Community members will find the following interactive tools on the website:

Alert Center (For Crime Alerts, Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts, Severe Weather Alerts)

Non-emergency online report filing

Purchase online crash reports

Community engagement resources

Crime prevention resources

Crime Mapping

Departmental history

Latest police department news

Social media connections

Events calendar

The police department webpage launched in conjunction with the City of Murfreesboro website re-design Aug. 19, 2020. You can visit the City’s website at www.murfreesborotn.gov.

