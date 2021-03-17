Hunters Lane is the second Metro Nashville school in search of a head football coach as Preston Scott has resigned to take an assistant coaching job at Stewarts Creek.

“This decision didn’t come easy, but one that was beneficial for my family. This pandemic has hit us all hard, with the loss of my father and being home with my kids during this victual setting has placed an importance on being closer to them,” Scott said.

“I have decided to resign to be closer to my family and I will be taking a position at Stewarts Creek High School which is closer to my home and It’s so rewarding to see the impact that was had at Hunters Lane. Making the playoffs in year one will always be a special moment to me. I appreciate all the support and I hope that I made an impact on the school and team. I would like to thank Dr. Kessler for giving me the opportunity to learn and grow.”

In his two seasons at Hunters Lane, the Warriors were competitive under Scott as they made the Class 5A playoffs in 2019 and were 3-3 and barely missed the playoffs.

