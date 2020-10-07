MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds following a double shooting on S. University Street Tuesday evening, October 6.

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers responded to the 400 block of S. University Avenue near State Street and discovered a male and a female shot around 7:04 p.m. Both victims were treated on the scene by personnel with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. Medics took the victims to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Detectives are working to develop a suspect and a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooter should contact Detective Albert Miles, III, at 629-201-5613 or email [email protected].