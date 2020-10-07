The co-founder of Van Halen, Ed Van Halen, has died. He was 65. The legendary guitarist was suffering from throat cancer.

Via Instagram, Halen’s son Wolf shared the news of his passing. Stating, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Fellow band member of Van Halen, Sammy Haggar tweeted, “Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.”