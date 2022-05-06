MURFREESBORO – A Murfreesboro surgical technician celebrated Mother’s Day a little early – and who can blame her? She won $75,000 playing the Tennessee Lottery’s “Jumbo Bucks Seasons Mother’s Day,” a $3 instant game that went on sale recently to mark the special day.

“My heart is beating out of my chest!” said the excited winner, who purchased the colorful ticket at Kroger, 2946 S. Church Street in Murfreesboro.

The lucky winner is just one of 379 players who won a total of $1,000 or more during the week of April 24 – April 30, 2022. All told, Tennessee Lottery players won more than $26.4 million playing a huge variety of games during that time period.

Cheers to all!

