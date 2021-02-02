Murfreesboro, TENN – The deaths of a mother and son who perished in a Murfreesboro duplex fire early Saturday morning have been ruled accidental.

Kendra LaNae Malone, 33, and her son, 5-year-old Kamden Joseph Hayes, died in the duplex fire on January 30 on Craig Court.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was an accident.

The medical examiner performed autopsies, but the cause of death hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.