Suspect Steals Wallet and Uses Credit Card at Murfreesboro Businesses

MPD detectives need assistance identifying the person who stole a wallet and used the victim’s credit/debit card at four different businesses, purchasing a pregnancy test at one on January 12, 2021.

The suspect made several small transactions of less than $100 at Kroger on Lascassas Pike, Murphy Express USA on Billy Blvd., Cook Out on Rutherford Blvd. and a Shell Gas Station. The victim discovered the fraudulent changes and contacted the police.

If you can help identify this person, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email [email protected]