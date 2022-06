Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case.

On May 29, the window of a car was busted out at Barfield Park on Veterans Parkway. A purse, containing ID’s, and bank cards was stolen. The cards were used to buy baby formula and a Visa gift card at the S. Church Street Kroger.

Detective Jonathon Sherwood would like to speak to the three individuals about the case. If you know who these men are, call Sherwood at 629 201 5582.

MORE CRIME NEWS