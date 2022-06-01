We are watching a line of storms cross through Memphis. With high dewpoints and warm temperatures, we will be keeping an eye for further development in Middle Tennessee. Main threats are lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.