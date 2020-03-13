Murfreesboro City Schools announced it will close March 16 – 20 due to the situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here is a statement from MCS:

While we have no reason to believe that we have any cases of COVID-19 associated with Murfreesboro City Schools, out of an abundance of caution, MCS will close the week of March 16 through March 20.

Schools will be open during regular school hours on Monday, March 16 for parents of students who have medicine that needs to be retrieved for their children. ESP will be closed the duration of the week.

MCS CHOW buses will begin running next week to help with feeding our students.