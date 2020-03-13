At the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after noon Friday in Rutherford County.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Mt. Herman Road on a report that a male inside the home had cut himself. Initial reports from the scene indicate the man, who is not being identified at this time, came out of the home with a knife. Preliminary reports show deputies fired at the man, striking him. The male was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted on TBINewsroom.com.

MORE CRIME NEWS