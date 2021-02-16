Murfreesboro City Schools Appoints Trey Duke as Director of Schools

The Murfreesboro City School Board is proud to announce their intention to enter into a contract negotiation with Mr. Trey Duke as Director of Murfreesboro City Schools.

The School Board embarked on the search for a Director of Schools in 2020 knowing that the ideal candidate would possess a strong knowledge of early childhood development and educational best practices; have the wisdom to know when change is necessary and the ability to generate such change; work effectively with individuals, staff members, business and diverse community groups; and also serve as a resource and guide for the MCS community.

Simultaneously, the Director of Schools should support the MCS faculty and their professional growth, understand and appreciate the perspectives of parents, and build and maintain relationships with a wide range of people throughout the Murfreesboro community.

“The Board is confident that we have secured this leader in Mr. Duke,” says Board Chair Butch Campbell.

Mr. Duke joined Murfreesboro City Schools in 2019 to coordinate the opening of Salem Elementary and to serve as Principal. Mr. Duke previously served as the Coordinator of Federal Programs and Response to Intervention with Rutherford County Schools. He had also served as the Coordinator of Instructional Technology and RTI as well as a principal at Smyrna Elementary.

Mr. Duke holds a M.Ed in Educational Leadership from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and is anticipated to receive his Ed.D in Assessment, Learning, and School Improvement from MTSU this Spring. Mr. Duke holds many awards including the Milken National Educator Award, RCS Supervisor of the Year and TNTESOL Administrator of the Year. Mr. Duke currently serves as an Innovations in Assessment Core Team Member for the Tennessee Department of Education.

The Board utilized the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) to embark on a nationwide search process. TSBA met with community members, staff and the MCS School Board to determine the criteria for a successful candidate for Murfreesboro City Schools and presented five candidates at the December School Board meeting. While observing COVID protocols, the board interviewed all five candidates. The interviews were available for staff members and community to view on City TV and online on YouTube.

“Thank you to the many members of our community who participated in our zoom meetings, watched the interviews and provided valued feedback to our board members,” says Campbell. “Your thoughtful feedback helped the board determine that Mr. Duke’s leadership, experience, and abilities were the right fit for Murfreesboro City Schools.”

“While we continue to mourn the loss of Dr. Linda Gilbert; the Board is optimistic that Mr. Duke can begin a new chapter for Murfreesboro City Schools. We look forward to the opportunity to work with Mr. Duke in the future,” says Campbell.

