MTSU’s Student-Athlete Performance Center to be Named After Tommy and Judy Smith

The lobby of the new Student-Athlete Performance Center at Middle Tennessee State University will be named after Tommy and Judy Smith, thanks to a generous and transformational gift from the Smith Family.

The $1 million investment from the Smith Family was made in support of the Blue Raider Athletics Association’s Build Blue Campaign. In all, the Build Blue Campaign has secured over $16 million in donor cash, donor pledges and additional funds towards the over $100 million in transformational changes coming to the athletics facilities landscape in Murfreesboro. Over 220 individuals and families have contributed to the Build Blue campaign so far.

“Middle Tennessee State University has been part of my family’s life since all of us could walk,” said T. Scott Smith, one of Tommy and Judy’s four children. “I have wonderful memories at MTSU – from attending basketball and football games starting in the ’60s, to going to see my mother in her office on campus, to my younger sister Shannon and I attending school there. Seeing the University continue to grow both academically and in competitive sports has been very satisfying. As a family, we are happy to continue to support such great success.”

The Smith Family has a long history of supporting the Blue Raiders and MTSU. Judy was a professor at MTSU and then the Dean of Women for about 25 years. In addition, she was also in charge of MTSU’s cheerleaders for many years. Tommy was head of the Blue Raider Club and has been involved with the Blue Raider Athletic Association for decades. They both graduated from MTSU.

“We appreciate the Smith Family making this major contribution to the Build Blue Campaign towards the bright future of MTSU Athletics,” said President Sidney A. McPhee. “This gift continues the long impact that the Smith Family has had on this community and campus. They are providing great philanthropic leadership and leading the way into a new era of facility growth for MTSU.”

“We continue to see many individuals, families and businesses step up to help build a stronger future for MTSU Athletics,” said Director of Athletics Chris Massaro . “The Smith Family, in honor of Tommy and Judy Smith, have added another highlight to the list of contributors that want to leave a lasting legacy within Murfreesboro, MTSU and MTSU Athletics with a major contribution to the Build Blue Campaign. I am lucky to have been able to call Tommy and Judy friends throughout the years. They have left an undeniable mark on me as a friend, personally, and a friend of this athletics department.”

MTSU recently announced that the goal for the Build Blue Campaign had been increased to $20 million and construction on the $66-million Student Athlete Performance Center would begin this winter.

The three-story, 87,000-square-foot performance center will provide all MTSU student-athletes with new facilities for weight training, nutrition, and sports medicine. It will also be the new home for Blue Raider Football, allowing MTSU to relocate its Football operations from Murphy Center to Floyd Stadium. The Student Athlete Performance Center is scheduled to break ground early this winter and to open in the north end zone of Floyd Stadium by the start of the 2024 football season.

“Tommy and Judy Smith have given unselfishly to our school for decades,” said Steve Smith, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “I have long admired the Smiths and considered them family, and with this latest, fabulous investment in MT Athletics, they will positively shape thousands of student-athletes forever. This gift will be a capstone to their generous legacy at MTSU.”

Groundbreaking for the new $7.1-million, on-campus Outdoor Tennis Complex for the Men’s and Women’s programs, was held in September.

Naming opportunities within the Outdoor Tennis Complex, Student Athlete Performance Center and Murphy Center are still available. Individuals wishing to join the Blue Raider Athletic Association and impact the student-athlete experience through the Build Blue campaign can contact the BRAA offices for additional information at (615) 898-2210 or [email protected].