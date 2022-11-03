Thursday, November 3, 2022
Smyrna Fire Department to Host 21st Annual Food Drive

Each year the Smyrna Fire Department partners with Nourish Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items donated to help our neighbors in need.

Last year alone, Nourish Food Bank provided more than 750,000 worth of meals to families in economic and food crisis across their service communities. On average they serve around 1500 families per month. So, your donation makes a difference!

This year marks the 21st Annual Firefighters for Food Food Drive, which will take place at the Walmart located at 570 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna on Nov. 12, 2022, from 9:00AM to 4:00PM.

Some Donation Ideas include:

  • Canned Meats
  • Soup
  • Rice
  • Dry Pasta
  • Dry Beans
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Canned Fruit
  • Peanut Butter
  • Sugar
  • Baby Food
  • Baby Formula
  • Wipes
  • Toothpaste
  • Soap

This is a great way to serve your community and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Join us, and help make a difference!

