Thursday, November 3, 2022
Eat & DrinkNewsTennessee

New Partnership Will Support Farmers and Expand Access to Local, Nutritious Foods

Source Staff
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces their participation in a program that will increase purchases of local foods from Tennessee’s underserved farmers and producers and get it to those who need it most.

TDA will participate in the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA), established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The initiative aims to maintain and improve agricultural supply chain resiliency to support local, regional, and socially disadvantaged farmers and producers through the purchase of locally grown fresh foods, food products, and beverages.

“TDA will use LFPA funds to expand economic opportunities for Tennessee’s farmers and producers who historically have had fewer opportunities,” Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Our participation will aid in providing nutritious foods and beverages that are unique to our regions to Tennesseans who don’t have access to it.”

With LFPA funding, TDA will partner with Tennessee’s Feeding America Food Banks in their efforts to procure high-quality foods and beverages produced within the state or within 400 miles of delivery destination. These healthy food items will be distributed to citizens experiencing food insecurity statewide.

TDA’s mission is to serve all the citizens of Tennessee by providing options for responsible use of our agricultural and forest resources, developing economic opportunities, safeguarding food and fiber, and ensuring equity in the marketplace.

This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
