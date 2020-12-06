Middle Tennessee State University honored almost 270 faculty and staff members campuswide for their years of working with and for students at the annual Employee Service Awards, held Dec. 3 for the first time as a virtual event.

Every year the university recognizes employees with a decade or more of service at a special lunch and ceremony, where they receive pins and/or plaques saluting their work with MTSU and the state of Tennessee.

The pandemic forced the in-person event’s cancelation for this year’s 269 honorees, however. The university held two of its three Class of 2020 commencements virtually before conducting its fall graduation ceremonies outdoors, masked and socially distanced, last month.

“We hope that in 2021 we will be able to once again hold the ceremony in person,” said Kathy Musselman, the university’s assistant vice president for human resource services.

“What I will miss today is hearing the sounds of conversation between colleagues, the laughter, and most of all the pause for pictures being made by colleagues who are not sure how to operate their camera on their phone.”

Some of those employees certainly couldn’t snap photos with their phones, or even carry them in jacket or pants pockets, when they started at MTSU.

Professors Ron Aday and Bichaka Fayissa, this year’s longest-serving employees with 40 years each of teaching, joined the university in 1980, three years before the first analog, bricklike, mobile phone was introduced in America.

Aday, a professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology in MTSU’s College of Liberal Arts, has brought students and the community into his continuing research on the needs of the aging population by combining sociology and gerontology in multiple areas, including aging prisoners, elder abuse, intergenerational friendships, and the work of senior centers.

He established and directed MTSU’s interdisciplinary Aging Studies Program for 25 years and has won the university’s Distinguished Research Award, along with the top honor, the Career Achievement Award, for his work.

Fayissa, who joined the Department of Economics and Finance in the Jones College of Business that same year, has focused his scholarly work on economic development, technology and growth, particularly in Africa, including the prominence of tourism and the plan to diversify industries. He too has received MTSU’s top award for faculty research and is also the recipient of the university’s Outstanding Public Service Award.

The professor also is a former coordinator for MTSU’s Inroads Program, which identified and worked with talented young minority students to help get them into college, graduate and develop management careers in corporations across America.

The professors and their MTSU colleagues recognized at the 2020 event have provided a combined total of 5,130 years of service to the university, which MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee called “very special.”

“You are part of the foundation we have to have built this institution into a world-class university,” McPhee said during the virtual ceremony.

“You’ve done a wonderful job serving our students and our visitors that come to this campus, and I want you to know that the first lady (Elizabeth McPhee) and I deeply, deeply appreciate your many, many years of service to MTSU.”

The ceremony is available to watch on YouTube anytime at https://youtu.be/cdja-09SrUc. The university also will rebroadcast the 2020 Service Awards on its True Blue TV educational resource channel and website Friday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. Central; Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 9:30 p.m.

True Blue TV is available at http://mtsu.edu/TrueBlueTV and airs on channel 9.1 on the MTSU campus; channel 99 on AT&T U-verse in Middle Tennessee; Comcast Xfinity channels 9 and 1096; channel 195 on DTC in Alexandria, Tennessee; and digital channel 206 on United Communications in Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

The station also is available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV; those details are available at the True Blue TV website.

The 2020 honorees and their departments include:

15 years of service: