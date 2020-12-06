Murfreesboro Police Investigating Shooting That Left One Dead, Another One Injured

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another one injured at an apartment complex Friday night, Dec. 4.

Officers discovered Montavis Jones, 20, of Murfreesboro, with several gunshot wounds, in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments, 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. He died from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a 19-year old male victim, suffering from bullet wounds, was dropped off at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, by two individuals. Paramedics with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a Nashville hospital where he underwent surgery. The 19-year-old is in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation reveals a group of people began arguing in the parking lot of the complex around 10:55 p.m. Friday. During the altercation, an exchange of gunfire occurred. Several vehicles in the parking lot and two apartments were also struck by bullets. No other injuries were reported.

Police have leads on a possible suspect.

The case remains under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact Detective Chris Pate’ at (629) 201-5616 or email [email protected]