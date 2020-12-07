Murfreesboro City Construction Projects December 6 – December 12

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing median modification, turn lane and entrance driveway work on at Northfield Blvd and Sulphur Spring Rd. Sulphur Springs Rd will be closed at the traffic signal. Traffic will be detoured onto First Pl and Kingwood Dr. Appropriate detours and traffic controls will be in place.

Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between E College St and E Main St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between E College St and E Main St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Shores Road Realignment Work (Shores Road between Westlawn Blvd and Veterans Pkwy)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be realigning Shores Rd between Westlawn Blvd and Veterans Pkwy. Traffic to and from Veterans Pkwy will be detoured onto Westlawn Blvd. Appropriate detour signs and traffic controls will be in place.

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Saturday: Demolition contractor for a private development will be removing exterior panels off the old Pinnacle Building. W College St will be closed N Maple St (Monday through Wednesday). Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Northfield Mini Storage Turn Lane Improvement Work (W Northfield Blvd just east of NW Broad St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making left turn lane improvements on W Northfield Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts on W Northfield Blvd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Public Works Department Mulching and Landscaping Work

1) Middle Tennessee Blvd between Main St and Mercury Blvd

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Thursday, Weather Permitting, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for City Public Works Department will be mulching along Middle Tennessee Blvd between Greenland Dr and Mercury Blvd. Traffic will be reduced to a moving one lane operation southbound on Middle Tennessee Blvd between Greenland Dr and Mercury Blvd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

2) Medical Center Pkwy between Warren St and I-24

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Wednesday, Weather Permitting, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for City Public Works Department will be mulching along Medical Center Pkwy between Warren St and I-24. Traffic will be reduced to a moving one lane operation westbound and then eastbound on Medical Center Pkwy between Warren St and I-24. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Robert Rose at Thompson Ln (sidewalk improvement)

2. Fortress Blvd just south of Cedar Glades Dr (sidewalk improvement)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 55-68 to place overhead sign.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

• Nightly, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 56-61.