As part of the U.S. Department of Education’s CARES Act, colleges and universities across the country will receive over $12 billion dollars to ensure learning continues.

Sen. Lamar Alexander announced over 100 Tennessee colleges and universities will receive $237 million to help support students. MTSU makes the list with $8,649,706 awarded in federal funds. School allocations are set by a formula prescribed in the CARES Act, which is weighted significantly by the number of full-time students who are Pell-eligible but also takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the coronavirus outbreak. The Department is utilizing the most recent data available from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and Federal Student Aid (FSA) for this calculation.

Colleges and universities awarded money must use 50 percent of funds received under the CARES Act to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.

Below is an abbreviated list of Tennessee colleges and universities awarded emergency financial aid grants for students. Click here to see the entire list.