Residents of Tennessee will soon have more of a choice when it comes to the source of their electricity, as POWERHOME announced today expansion into the state. Tennessee marks the 10th market in the company’s footprint. The new office is located at 730 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Unit 10, in Murfreesboro, 35 miles southeast of Nashville.

As one of the fastest-growing American companies to specialize in solar energy and energy efficiency services, POWERHOME plans to hire up to 100 people in the coming months in the areas of sales and installation.

An electric bill is a never-ending payment that traps consumers in a cycle of renting power from their local utility company. POWERHOME will soon offer Tennessee residents and businesses a sustainable choice and the ability to own their power. Solar panels are financed for roughly the same cost as your electric bill. Once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar.

“More than ever, consumers are becoming energy conscious and are looking for ways to become energy independent and decrease their monthly expenses,” said Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME. “Investing in solar energy will enable homeowners and business owners to own their power, and when the panels are paid off, that energy is completely free to them. What’s more, those consumers will simultaneously be reducing their carbon footprint through a renewable energy source.”

Not only can investing in solar energy increase residential property value, current tax credits reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision, as the federal government is offering a 26 percent tax incentive on newly installed solar systems through the end of 2020.

Those interested in joining the Nashville-area POWERHOME team can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.

About POWERHOME

POWERHOME is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 900 employees, including a commercial division. It is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America — the second time in three years that POWERHOME has made the top 100 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.