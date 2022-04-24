Mother’s Day is just around the corner but there is still plenty of time to provide mom with a thoughtful gift that sincerely expresses your gratitude to her. We have searched high and low to compile a list of gifts that will suit moms of all kinds, from the Fitness Mom to the House Chef, we are confident you will find something to gift to your one-of-a-kind mom this Mother’s Day.

A Day at the Spa

A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa offers plenty of services that will help mom relax, be pampered and leave feeling absolutely beautiful. From massages to facials, mani-pedis to hairstyling and even complete spa day packages where she can indulge in multiple services, a gift card from A Moment’s Peace will provide mom the gift of relaxation and appreciation.

For the Mom Who Loves to Cook

Lime & Loaf provides a variety of unique kitchen items every at-home-chef mom will love! Give mom some new bakeware, kitchen tools or even an in-store cooking class.

The Fitness Mom

Play It Again Sports is the perfect place to find a gift for any mom who is into fitness, loves the outdoors or is active in general sports. You can expect to find apparel, various sporting gear and, of course, the ever-popular gift card so she can pick out exactly what she wants.

The Crafty Artist

Head over to Pinspiration in Brentwood to select a DIY project and bring it to life! Choose from freestyle, classes or specific projects. Current selections include Woven Wall Art, Stamped Jewelry, Glass Etching and so much more.

Sweet Tooth Mama

Some of us are just born with a sweet tooth and if your mom falls into this category consider getting her a 4 generation family-secret recipe, scratch-made pie from Papa C Pies Bakery. Options include Frozen Margarita Pie, Rhubarb Pie, Southern Pecan Pie and classic Apple Pie in addition to many other dessert options.

The Art Lover

If your mom is an art lover, take her to the immersive Van Gogh Exhibit that has been extended through June 19, 2022. It is a fully-immersive experience that brings Van Gogh’s greatest masterpieces to life.

Wine is a Girl’s Best Friend

Arrington Vineyards will be hosting Music in the Vines Mother’s Day Celebration on May 8, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Enjoy food trucks and live jazz music while sipping wine hillside.