Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Third Coast Clay is located in Franklin where you can paint your own clay sculptures. It is welcome for people of all ages and was voted Best Family Activity in Williamson county in 2020 and 2021.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.