More Photos From Smyrna Stars and Strikes Saturday Shooting

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department detectives are working to identify a suspect involved in a shooting and request assistance from the public.

On Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, two males were involved in an altercation inside Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center, located at 333 North Lowry Street in Smyrna. The male victim/person of interest in the altercation is believed to have initiated the struggle. The individuals exited the building and continued the physical struggle in the parking lot. One male went to a black Dodge Charger and appeared to retrieve a pistol. He fired shots at the other male, as well as two children and an adult female inside a dark colored Toyota Highlander leaving the area. There are no reports of injuries or victims at this time.

1 of 7

The victim and shooter are believed to know one another.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Kevin Krieb with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5148.

MORE CRIME NEWS