Altercation Leads to Shots Fired Outside Smyrna Entertainment Center

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting.

On Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, two males were involved in an altercation inside Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center, located at 333 North Lowry Street in Smyrna. The individuals exited the building and were engaged in a physical struggle in the parking lot. One male went to his vehicle and appeared to retrieve a pistol. He fired shots at the other male, as well as additional people inside a vehicle leaving the area. There are no reports of injuries or victims at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Kevin Krieb with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5148.

