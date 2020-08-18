Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Another suspect was charged with killing a man July 26 at his home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said Tuesday.

Suspect Christopher Lee White, 30, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was arrested for first-degree murder of Erick Bixler, 45, of Asbury Lane, said Detective Ty Downing.

Deputies were called to Bixler’s home where they found he was deceased.

Detectives identified the suspects as White and co-defendant Christopher Hawk Robinson, 37, of Cerulean, Ky., who turned himself in last Wednesday.

Both White and Robinson are also charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnaping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.

“In conjunction with the arrest, Kentucky State Police and Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at the home of Christopher White,” Downing said.

White is being held in a Kentucky jail until he is extradited to Rutherford County for prosecution.

Robinson is being held on $600,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing for him is set Aug. 25 in General Sessions Court.