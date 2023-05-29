Missing Cheatham Co. Woman May Be in Danger, Sheriff Says

Search efforts remain ongoing after a Cheatham County woman went missing over three weeks ago.

Nikki Michelle Alcaraz, 33, was last seen on May 6, 2023 in Moriarty, New Mexico with Tyler Stratton. She was last seen in a black Jeep Wrangler with TN plates and a “mama tired” bumper sticker.

Due to history of domestic assault, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office believes she is in danger.

Nikki is 5’6”, weighs around 160 pounds and has black/brown long hair and brown eyes. She may be located in New Mexico, Arizona or California.

She also goes by Nikki Cunningham.

Please contact Moriarty Police at (505) 832-6060) if you have any information.