Missing Cheatham County Woman Located in Northern California

A missing Cheatham County woman, Nikki Alcaraz, was located safely by police in Eureka, California on Tuesday morning, according to WKRN.

Eureka Police Department responded to a report of a missing person later identified as Nikki, just after 7 a.m. on May 30, 2023 on the 100 block of 4th Street. Investigators determined Nikki and her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, had been together at the location.

Later that day around 2:30 p.m., the police department received a call that stated where a vehicle associated with Nikki and Stratton had been traveling. Officers located a vehicle parked in the area and found both Nikki and Stratton inside the car.

Despite previous reports of her being in danger, Nikki told officers she was safe and did not need any help.

WKRN reports that when officers checked on Stratton, it was determined that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Tennessee with full extradition for failure to appear on a theft-related crime.

Stratton was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.