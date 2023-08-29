Miller’s Ale House Adds 6 New Menu Items

Miller’s Ale House has launched 6 new permanent menu items across all Nashville-area locations and nationally today, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Filet Mignon, $19.99: Melt in your mouth, tender, 8-oz. center cut, filet mignon topped with melted garlic butter and served with vegetable medley and choice of one side.

Strip Steak, $24.99 : Tender choice cut with robust flavor, served with vegetable medley and choice of one side.

Lobster Ravioli, $19.99 : Lobster ravioli cooked with tomato cream sauce, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and served on garlic spinach.

Chicken Scampi Pasta Bake, $14.99 : Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, broccoli, creamy garlic scampi sauce, corkscrew pasta, topped with Mozzarella Parmesan and toasted breadcrumbs. With seared shrimp for $17.49

Zingers® Tikka Wrap , $11.99: Zingers® tossed in chili lime seasoning served on a seared flour tortilla with cilantro mint aioli and sauteed peppers & onions.

Sticky Ribs, $13.49: Flash fried ribs tossed in 818 Tequila barbecue sauce and served with crispy onions and scallions.

Miller’s Ale House is a casual sports pub chain in Franklin and Murfreesboro known for its cocktails and a large selection of tap beers.

Miller’s Ale House is located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN 37067.

Miller’s Ale House is located at 1714 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro, TN 37129