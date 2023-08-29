New Traffic Signals on Veterans Parkway to be Fully Operational This Week

Two new traffic signals on Veterans Parkway will be put into full operation on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

A new signal at Veterans Parkway and Saint Andrews Dr. near Salem Elementary School and Veterans Parkway and Armstrong Valley Road near Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Station 10 were put into “flash mode” Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 3 p.m.

At the request of the residents and the motoring public, the City of Murfreesboro conducted “signal warrant” studies in August 2022 at the two intersections. Both intersections met the “signal warrants” for signalization. Traffic signal plans were prepared and approved in late 2022.

The City Transportation Department began utility relocation and signal construction in January 2023, utilizing City’s Annual Traffic Signal contractor.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), a federal and state adopted document, specifies “traffic control signals need studies” known as warrants. A signal warrant is a condition that an intersection must meet to justify a signal installation. The City of Murfreesboro applies the standards set by the MUCTD for all traffic control installations.