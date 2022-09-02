Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million

Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Franklin, the one where she wed Liam Hemsworth.

Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million.

Records reveal the buyer is Matt Frauenshuh, a Minneapolis native who is also the biggest franchisee of Dairy Queen stores worldwide.

The property includes 35 acres of land with just under 7,000 square feet. There are five bedrooms, and five bathrooms. There are no photos available from the sale of the property so we are unsure of what changes Cyrus might have made during her time owning the Franklin home.

It was just announced Miley Cyrus will join her godmother, Dolly Parton on a Christmas special to air on NBC.