Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Hummingbird Festival
Saturday, September 3, 7:30am-3:00pm
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Greenway Music Festival
Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, various times
8280 Short Mountain Rd, Woodbury, TN
Short Mountain Distillery
The beautiful Short Mountain Distillery farm will be transformed into a venue experience like none other this Labor Day weekend! Featuring art installations, live performance art, fire performances, disc golf, hiking, yoga, workshops, cinema, video games, beer pong, craft and food vendors, and so much more! The brand new massive Greenway Main Stage stands tall against a hillside of beautiful forest in a natural open amphitheater in the heart of the farm. This year it features one of the most eclectic lineups of bands and producers to ever grace the land of Middle Tennessee! The production will be the largest scale the grounds have ever seen and is sure to wow attendees with the next level sound, light, and LED design! Another brand new addition this year is the Hideout Stage! Take a short walk through the forest, up the GreenWay trail to the majestic tall trees grove where Barley’s Barn sets the perfect backdrop for a massive party in the shade!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Free Yoga Class
Saturday, September 3, 9:30am-10:30am
423B W Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge
These classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor and are beginner friendly. You can bring your own mat if you have one but they have mats available in the studio ($5 rental fee). These classes are free to the community but donations can be accepted and are not required. Just bring yourself, a friend, a bottle of water and a mat. Class sizes are limited to 6 people.
For more information and to register, click here.
4Master Gardeners Class at Linebaugh
Saturday, September 3, 9am
105 W Vine St, Murfreesboro, TN
Linebaugh Public Library
Linebaugh Public Library is proud to host The Rutherford County Master Gardeners for a series of classes. The classes are the first Saturday of each month. Each class is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. This weekend’s topic is on fall vegetable gardening. What is a fall vegetable crop? What can you plant now to get another season out of your garden?
5Blossoms and Butterflies
Saturday, September 3, 1:00pm-3:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, STE. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you desire more time to visit with friends, the studio invites you to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to start time. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio can provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.