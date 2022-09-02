Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Greenway Music Festival

Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, various times

8280 Short Mountain Rd, Woodbury, TN

Short Mountain Distillery

The beautiful Short Mountain Distillery farm will be transformed into a venue experience like none other this Labor Day weekend! Featuring art installations, live performance art, fire performances, disc golf, hiking, yoga, workshops, cinema, video games, beer pong, craft and food vendors, and so much more! The brand new massive Greenway Main Stage stands tall against a hillside of beautiful forest in a natural open amphitheater in the heart of the farm. This year it features one of the most eclectic lineups of bands and producers to ever grace the land of Middle Tennessee! The production will be the largest scale the grounds have ever seen and is sure to wow attendees with the next level sound, light, and LED design! Another brand new addition this year is the Hideout Stage! Take a short walk through the forest, up the GreenWay trail to the majestic tall trees grove where Barley’s Barn sets the perfect backdrop for a massive party in the shade!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.