Friday, September 2, 2022
BusinessFeaturedMurfreesboro

Ribbon Cutting: Boro Business Lab in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
Boro Business Lab

Boro Business Lab held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1418 Kensington Square Court, Building F in Murfreesboro.

Boro Business Lab helps local businesses get more customers. They make the marketing process simple, straightforward, and affordable. Their clients depend on them to take the marketing tasks off of their plates to focus on what they do best. Proud to be the local marketing firm for businesses in Murfreesboro, TN, and the surrounding area.

Boro Business Lab
1418 Kensington Square Court, Building F
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 784-9676
Facebook

Michael Carpenter
