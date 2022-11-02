Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week One

Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here, and as we get one of the best times of the year rolling, we have your full schedule right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, November 4th, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

Harpeth at Bledsoe Co.

Sycamore at Smith County

Davidson County

Gallatin at Cane Ridge

John Overton at Clarksville

Stratford at Waverly Central

Maplewood at Fairview

McGavock at Beech

Boyd Buchanan at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Montgomery Bell Academy BYE

Father Ryan at MUS

Knoxville Grace at Franklin Road Academy

Ensworth BYE

Lipscomb BYE

Dickson County

Creek Wood High at Hardin Co.

Maury County

Scotts Hill at Mount Pleasant

Robertson County

Memphis Central at Springfield

Jo Byrns at Whitwell

Greenbrier at Lexington

Polk Co at East Robertson

Rutherford County

Cookeville at Blackman

Eagleville at Dresden

Tipton-Rosemark at Middle Tennessee Christian

Shelbyville at Oakland

Riverdale at Lebanon

Hendersonville at Smyrna

Sumner County

Portland at Southwind

Meigs Co. at Westmoreland

White House at East Nashville

Briarcrest at PJP II

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Nolensville

Lincoln Co. at Mt Juliet

Fayette Academy at DCA

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy BYE

Collierville at Brentwood High

Centennial at Bartlett

Independence at Houston

Germantown at Ravenwood