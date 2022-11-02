Sister Act is Set to Open Friday, November 4, at The Center for the Arts

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.

Director Mark David Williams shares, “This show is very representative of what Community Theater is to me. Community Theater embraces and welcomes everyone and then we become family…It’s a safe place and a home for anyone who enters these doors. As Deloris is thrown into a strange and new environment, we witness the acceptance and ultimate love that she shares with her new and unexpected friends.” Mark also serves as the Artistic Director at The Center. Lastly, “Thank you for your support of live theater and to these volunteers who give so much of their time and energy to bring a couple hours of joy to you. I am constantly amazed at their dedication, resiliency, and talent!”

Tickets for adults start at $16 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro. Adult $18.00; Senior (60+)/Student/Military: $16.00; Child $14.00 Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.

Sister Act PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, November 4, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sat, November 5, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sun, November 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Fri, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sat, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sun, November 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Fri, November 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sat, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sun, November 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008, The Center became a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances, and educational classes.