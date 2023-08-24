Middle Tennessee High School Football Game of The Week: Brentwood Academy at Brentwood

Week one is in the books and these two teams couldn’t have had more different opening weekends. This weekend, for the second stop on our tour of Middle Tennessee football, we are headed to Williamson County for a Brentwood Brawl between Brentwood Academy and Brentwood High. The game takes place on Friday, August 25 at Brentwood High School at 7pm.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Brentwood Academy Eagles

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 7

Head Coach: Jacob Gill

2023 Record: 0-1

2022 Record: 9-3, Lost to Baylor in the semifinals of the playoffs

Brentwood Academy didn’t start their season the way they wanted or frankly, the way most people probably thought they would. BA is one of the best overall teams in the state with some of the best individual talents as well. Week two is not just a test against a solid Brentwood team but an opportunity to get things back on track before division play in one of the toughest divisions high school football has to offer.

Brentwood Bruins

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 35

Head Coach: Clint Finch

2023 Record: 1-0

2022 Record: 8-4, Lost to Bartlett in the second round of the playoffs

Brentwood had a very good first week as they went into Blackman to play the 40th ranked Blaze as the 47th ranked team and dominated winning the contest with a final score of 38-14. That performance should have the Bruins fired up and ready to go as they get set to host Brentwood Academy and try to upset one of the most talked about teams going into the season. The defense will have to play well for a second straight week with BA’s quarterback who is the number two QB in the nation in 2024, (according to 247 sports) George MacIntyre, on the docket.

Final Thoughts

Brentwood Academy, despite their trip up in week one, is still one of the best teams in the state with arguably the best quarterback in the state. They just so happened to be playing the model of consistency and a very solid program in CPA in week one. If the BA kids are discouraged by week one and allow it to take hold in their minds/attitudes there’s a good chance they lose again to a strong Brentwood team. Brentwood has all the motivation they need to knock off their town’s private school and preseason sweetheart and all the momentum to back it up with a resounding 24-point win over Rutherford County’ Blackman. In my opinion, the Eagles will see this game as an opportunity against a quality opponent rather than another challenge facing down 0-2 and will rise to the occasion.

Prediction: Brentwood Academy 31 | Brentwood 24