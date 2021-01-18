MIDDLE TENNESSEE ELECTRIC LAUNCHES NEW LOGO, BRANDING CAMPAIGN

Murfreesboro, TN. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) recently announced an update to its brand.

MTE, whose legal name remains Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation, is making only the third brand update in its 84-year history.

The cooperative’s new brand signifies the organization’s on-going evolution while underscoring MTE’s commitment to be the trusted energy resource and partner its members have always known.

Founded in 1936, Middle Tennessee Electric has grown and changed to meet its members’ needs and accomplish its mission of providing affordable, reliable, safe electricity and outstanding member service.

While the brand started with the cooperative’s founding, it has been tweaked to stay current over the years, moving from simple distribution of Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) power in its early days to now representing the second largest electric co-op in the United States. MTE promoted all-electric homes when power supply was plentiful in the 1950s and ’60s. During the 1970s, the company began to emphasize how to use electricity wisely to reduce power bills.

“The growth and evolution Middle Tennessee Electric has undergone since its founding is truly amazing,” said MTE Chairman Mike Woods, “and all of it is because MTE continues to strive to respond to the needs of its membership and focus on where their future energy needs are headed.”

Since 2000, MTE has concentrated on building out its infrastructure and adding service offerings to meet the area’s rapid residential, commercial and industrial growth as Middle Tennessee’s population continues to surge. That service approach continues today and has expanded to include renewable energy sources as member demand has risen.

The updated brand reflects the cooperative’s continuing evolution and honors the eighty-four-year history while representing its present mission and looking forward to future service offerings and initiatives.

The new tagline – “Energy. Service. Life.” – expresses Middle Tennessee Electric’s purpose of serving to make life better for our members.

“Today, our members have access to a variety of programs and innovative services including solar power offerings, remote energy monitoring capabilities and expert energy efficiency advice. MTE continues to support community development, education, broadband access, and job creation. This isn’t just a new logo, this new branding reflects all of MTE’s services,” said Chris Jones, MTE President and CEO. “MTE’s new brand shows not only our ability to deliver safe, reliable, affordable electric power and outstanding member service, but also our teams’ commitment to individuals, families and communities we serve. Our brand is our promise to our members.”

The new brand will steadily roll out beginning with an introductory ad campaign. Members will notice it on their next bill, the MTE website and throughout MTE’s digital media. Once the brand is fully implemented, members will see the new logo at the MTE offices, as well as on all of the vehicles.

For more information, please visit https://www.mtemc.com/.