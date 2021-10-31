Drop in and join Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, Inc community for an afternoon of fun, food trucks, live music, vendors, and demonstrations on Sunday, November 7th from 1-4 pm at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064).

This event is free and open to the public.

Breast cancer is not a requirement to drop by! Almost everyone has a friend or family member who has heard “you have breast cancer.” So consider yourself invited.

Come out to learn about our programming and celebrate the survivors in your life.

BRA, Inc is a non-profit working to empower breast cancer survivors in strength, resilience, and joy. We offer a program with fitness, nutrition, and emotional components.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/569545520829357 for more information.