Detectives are seeking assistance in finding the man who cashed a check for $800 at a Suntrust Bank, using the personal information of an identity theft victim 11/3/19.

The next day, the same man returned to the bank and withdrew $700 from the victim’s account. The man used a fake driver’s license with the victim’s information.

If you know this man, please contact Detective Chris Pitts at (629) 201-5508

