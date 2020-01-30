Vickie Cherie Smith, age 65 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was a native of Sumner Co and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children; Chris Taylor and wife, Suzi, Shawn Taylor, Wendy Whitehead, Jimmie Taylor; stepchild; Howard Wayne Taylor; brother; Jimmy Cox,; sister; Darlene Brown; grandchildren, C.J. Taylor and wife Shandra, Michael Taylor; Candace and Hannah Whitehead; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Corey, Oliver, Shiloh Taylor, Bud Taylor Singer.

A private family visitation was held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel www.woodfinchapel.com