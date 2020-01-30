A man on bond for a Nashville murder has been taken into custody in La Vergne after leading officers on a pursuit, crashing his car and fleeing on foot before being caught by police.

The officer attempted to pull over the driver, identified as Robert Richards (28), on January 28 at 11 p.m. The driver began to flee the scene and the officer began to pursue him. While on Murfreesboro Road, the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle. The suspect exited the car and fled on foot towards a nearby apartment complex. The officer continued his pursuit of the suspect on foot. Richards injured himself while fleeing the officer and was taken into custody.

Richards was taken to the hospital to treat the injury he sustained. The driver of the car who was hit by Richards was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found nearly three pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and ammunition.

Richards faces 12 charges including evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, possession of a weapon while intoxicated, duty to give information or render aid, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, immediate notice of an accident, and drug paraphernalia.

Richards is out on bond for a 2017 Nashville murder and attempted murder investigation.